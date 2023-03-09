Conover will honor the life of a firefighter by closing city streets for a funeral procession.

Taylorsville resident Ricky Dale Allen died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. According to his obituary, the man started as a junior firefighter at 17 and served his community for 19 years. He also worked with the Taylorsville Fire Department.

Many of you have asked ways to pay your respects to Eng. Allen & his family. Today at approx. 4pm, Ricky will take his final ride with his crew upon Engine 2.



Your presence along the route can be an impactful way to express gratitude for Ricky’s years of service to the community pic.twitter.com/RPrQLKm98u — Conover Fire Dept. (@ConoverFire) March 9, 2023

Allen also worked at the Public Works Department for several years before finding his calling as a firefighter.

In a Facebook post, city officials said “there was no doubt that Ricky’s calling was to be a firefighter, and a firefighter he was. For those who had the privilege of knowing Ricky, know that he wholeheartedly dedicated himself to his career, his faith, and his family.”

The procession route starts after a 3 p.m. Mount Olive Lutheran Church service. The route passes by Conover Fire Station 1 before ending at Allen’s final resting place, the Conover City Cemetery.

Photo courtesy of City of Conover

In a Conover Fire Department Twitter post, the public’s “presence along the route can be an impactful way to express gratitude for Ricky’s years of service to the community.”

The visitation for Allen was on Wednesday at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Newton.