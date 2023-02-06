CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover man has been charged with trafficking heroin after a warrant was executed on his home last week, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

A warrant was executed at the home of 40-year-old Victor Leatherman on Highway 16 in Conover on Friday.

48 grams of meth, 10 grams of fentanyl, a .22 caliber revolver, pills, and cash were seized and Leatherman was arrested, the sheriff’s report said.

Catawba Sheriff

He faces multiple charges including trafficking heroin and possession of a gun as a felon. Leatherman appeared in court on Monday and was held on a $100,000 secured bond.