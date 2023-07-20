CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Conover woman has been indicted on identity theft and mail fraud charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced on Thursday.

“Elder financial abuse continues to rise at an alarming rate,” said U.S. Attorney Dena King. “Unfortunately, when older adults are victims of financial exploitation it is incredibly difficult for them to recover financially and recoup their losses. And when the fraud is perpetrated by a trusted friend or close family member, the added emotional devastation can be overwhelming.”

Court records stated that from 2016 through 2023, Conover resident Andrea Brawley, 45, engaged in a scheme to defraud an elderly couple out of more than $300,000. She gained access to the couple’s personal accounts with the expectation of managing personal and business affairs. The victims’ home ultimately went into foreclosure and the couple lost the home, records showed.

“When you stop and consider the true impact of elder financial fraud, it is devastating,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert DeWitt. “People should not work 40 years or longer only to have their life savings swindled away. The FBI will work tirelessly to protect the elderly and help educate them and those who love them, how not to fall victim to fraud.”