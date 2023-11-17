CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol urges motorists to avoid an N.C. 16 wreck involving a tractor-trailer Friday morning.

Officials say the N.C. 16-Buffalo Shoals Road intersection is closed. N.C. DOT has set up a detour, but motorists should avoid this area. The road should be opened back up around 8 a.m.

Authorities say the wreck involved a tractor-trailer, and emergency officials were called to the scene.

Duke Energy crews are in that area, and power could be affected.

Queen City News is working to get more information about the scene.