CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A drug dealer has been sentenced after pleading guilty in a death by distribution case, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Manuel Acevedo will serve a maximum of nearly eight years in prison after pleading guilty to felony death by distribution. Jenny Powell died from an overdose of fentanyl after purchasing the drugs from Acevedo in February of last year, records showed.

“This conviction should put fentanyl dealers on notice,” Sheriff Brown said. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue anyone who brings this poison into our communities. Our sentiments continue to be with the Powell family.”