CATAWBA COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say they currently do not know who the deceased is, but he appears to be a black man in his late twenties or early thirties.

Deputies say they were called just before 11 a.m. on Saturday, Apr. 1, 2023, about a possible body in a tributary of Henry Fork River. A resident of Catawba Vally Boulevard noticed that the water had been rising. The man’s body was eventually located nearby in the tributary close to Dorothy Court.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, they have launched a death investigation, but deputies are not saying if foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been requested.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the Sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.