CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies made a grim discovery and an investigation is underway in Catawba County, the sheriff’s office announced this weekend.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to a wooded area along Lee Cline Road and Eckard Road. A body that is believed to be an adult male was found, however, the age and race of the deceased have not been determined yet, deputies said.

The cause of death is unknown and this remains an active investigation.