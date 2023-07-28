NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 69-year-old driver is dead after losing control of his pickup and going airborne, Newton Police said on Friday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the accident around 6:41 p.m. Thursday, July 27, near West 13th Street and Northwest Blvd.

Robert Abernathy, of Conover, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An initial investigation revealed Abernathy was driving his pickup, left the roadway, went airborne, and struck a fence before landing in trees, according to the police report. It is believed that he may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of his vehicle, officers said.

No other injuries were reported and this remains an active investigation.