NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Georgia residents are facing numerous charges connected to drug trafficking, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say 47-year-old Garry Turpin and 41-year-old Kristy Ashley were arrested around 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, after they were found with 9 kilos of methamphetamine.

Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

The two, both from Norcross, Georgia, were arrested in the parking lot of the Loves Travel Stop on Highway 10 West, the Sheriff’s Office states.

Officials say Turpin and Ashley are being held on a $150,000 secured bond each, and the two had their first court appearances on October 9. Both are charged with the following:

Turpin (L) and Ashley (R): Catawba County Sheriff’s Office

Trafficking Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purpose of Manufacturing, Selling or Delivering Controlled Substance

“We will continue to aggressively target any group or persons bringing drugs into this county,” Sheriff Brown said in a statement. “Our work is making a difference.”