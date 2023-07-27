CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Students and staff at a Hickory school are being evaluated after Catawba County Public Health said its identified a person connected to the middle school who has contagious tuberculosis (TB).

Catawba County Public Health said it’s working with the NC Department of Health and Human Services to determine who may have been ‘significantly exposed’ at Arndt Middle School.

Officials are offering testing at no charge.

“Because Public Health has an obligation to protect individuals’ privacy when at all possible and because there is no further risk of exposure from this TB case, we are not disclosing the individual’s identity,” Catawba County Public Health said on Thursday.

A person with contagious TB disease, which is also known as active TB, can spread the bacteria through the air to people around them who frequently share the same air, health officials said.

Arndt Middle School has been made aware of this exposure; however, health officials said, “A relatively small number of people are likely to have been significantly exposed, and no one is at immediate risk of any health problems.”

TB is a disease that generally develops over weeks to months, and it is curable with medications. Catawba County Public Health said TB is not immediately life-threatening nor an emergency.

“There is nothing for individuals to do unless they are contacted by Catawba County Public Health and notified of potential exposure,” they said.

When someone with active TB in their lungs coughs, sneezes, or talks, they can spray TB germs into the air, health officials explained.

“Anyone close to that person can breathe in this air and get the TB germs in their body. The most common way to become infected with TB bacteria is by spending a lot of time with a person who has active TB,” Catawba County Public Health said.