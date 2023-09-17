CLAREMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following a fatal accident while riding a lawn mower in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:20 Saturday night, officials responded to the collision on Shook Road near Rock Barn Road.

A 2001 Honda Passport was traveling south on Shook Road when it hit a riding lawn mower which was also going south, officials said.

Phillip Michael Brooks, 59, was the driver of the mower and was ejected during the accident. He was transported to a hospital in Hickory where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

Highway Patrol says speed and alcohol are not factors of the collision and no charges will be filed.

The riding lawn mower was not showing any lights or reflective marks.

During the investigation, part of Shook Road was closed for about two hours, Highway Patrol said.