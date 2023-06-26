SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A construction worker was killed in a Catawba County crash that shut down Highway 150 Monday, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCHP).

Ryan Tanner, a 23-year-old flagger of Valdese, was identified as the worker that succumbed to his injuries.

The incident happened on June 26, 2023, around 3:35 p.m. on the highway at Vinewood Road.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on N.C. 150 and hit two crew members moving traffic cones in the roadway.

Tanner was pronounced deceased at the scene; the other worker was rushed to Catawba Valley Medical Center and is in ‘stable condition.’

Officials advise alcohol was not a contributing factor in the collision and that charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

Another member of the flag crew, who was also almost struck, was monitoring traffic to move over, reports stated.

The road was closed for at least two hours.