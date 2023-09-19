CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Conover Fire Chief has been charged in connection with providing false information on fire incident reports, according to Conover City Manager Tom Hart.

Officials say former Fire Chief Mark Hinson is being investigated by the North Carolina Department of Insurance (DOI) and was arrested at his home the morning of Tuesday, September 19.

A warrant for Hinson’s arrest was issued on September 5, according to an arrest report provided by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On the report, 17 charges are listed, the most notable being Access Goverment Computers and felony Common Law Forgery.

The Conover Assistant Fire Chief, Mark Stafford, is now serving as the Interim Fire Chief.

Read the complete statement from the city below:

The City has been cooperating with an NC Department of Insurance investigation and the DOI has charged the former Fire Chief with several crimes related to providing false information on fire incident reports. Assistant Chief Mark Stafford is serving as the Interim Fire Chief. The City of Conover and the personnel of the Conover Fire Department remain committed to providing the best fire protection services to our community. Conover City Manager Tom Hart

Queen City News has reached out to law enforcement and the DOI for more information.