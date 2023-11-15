HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory man has died following a traffic crash involving a moped Tuesday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the incident occurred at 10 p.m. Nov. 14 on N.C. 127 near South Center Street.

Officers say Alen Gray Bradley Jr., 22, of Connelly Springs, was driving a Tesla traveling south on N.C. 127, when a moped, driven by Billy Gene Starnes, 55, of Hickory, attempted to cross the highway and collided with the Tesla.

Catawba County emergency personnel responded to the crash. Starnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges are expected in this case. The Hickory Police Department requests anyone with information to call the police department at 828-328-5551.