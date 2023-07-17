HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect wanted on murder charges from a Hickory shooting two months ago has been arrested in Mississippi.

The Hickory Police Department reported that Octavius Dontae Morgan, 30, was taken into custody by the Coahoma County (Miss.) Sheriff’s Office July 13. He is awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Police say Morgan got into a verbal altercation with 46-year-old Wade Danner Jr. May 15 then found Danner with multiple gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The day of the shooting officers reported receiving multiple 911 calls stating a man who was shot was found lying on the porch at Wimberly Crossing Apartments on 12th Avenue Southeast.

Police say Morgan fled the scene, and investigators obtained a warrant for first-degree murder.