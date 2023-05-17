HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hickory topped a list analyzing the country’s most affordable living places, according to a U.S. News & World Report released Tuesday.

The report surveyed over 3,100 U.S. residents on the importance of various living factors.

The study observed the median annual household income proportion toward the average homeownership cost. That included the typical cost of utilities, taxes, and price parity, which compares the cost of goods and services across the country.

The complete list can be seen below:

Hickory, North Carolina Youngstown, Ohio Huntington, West Virginia, and Ashland, Kentucky Huntsville, Alabama Fort Wayne, Indiana Beaumont, Texas Peoria, Illinois Green Bay, Wisconsin Quad Cities — Davenport-Bettendorf, Iowa, and Moline-Rock Island, Illinois Knoxville, Tennessee

Hickory offers a “small-town” atmosphere and continues to see growth from larger metro areas like Charlotte and Asheville.

According to the study, residents spend just 18.95% of the median household income on housing.