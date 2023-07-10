HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 76-year-old who was involved in a traffic crash last week died from her injuries the following police, Hickory Police said.

On Friday, July 7, Judy Sipe, of Hickory, was driving in a Nissan Rogue at the intersection of Second Street NE and 13th Avenue NE when she collided with a Toyota Tundra truck. Police said findings from the investigation show Sipe suffered from a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

She died from the injuries she sustained from the crash on July 8. HPD said excessive speed or distracted driving did not appear to be a factor in this traffic crash.

No charges are expected to be taken out for this case.