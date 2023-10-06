HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County Sheriff deputies say a man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot at his home Thursday.

Authorities say they responded to a 911 hang-up at a White Eagle Ranch Road residence outside Mountain View around 11:36 p.m. Deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency personnel took the man to an area hospital for his wounds.

Deputies arrested Brandi Floyd, who lived at the property and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

The 39-year-old woman has a $75,000 secured bond and has a court date on Monday.

An initial investigation cited an argument between the man and Floyd for the alleged motive of the crime.