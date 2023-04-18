HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old male was airlifted to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a south Hickory apartment complex, authorities said.

The Hickory Police Department said that officers are on the scene of a shooting at Blue Ridge Heights, a Public Housing complex off South Center Street.

The 17-year-old was injured and his condition has been reported as “serious but stable.”

This is a developing story. More information is expected.