HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For one thief’s particular taste in high-dollar Lego Star Wars sets makes him stand out.

Hickory Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person who stole two shopping carts full of Lego Star Wars sets this week.

Target Loss Prevention reported toys valued at $2,000.

Authorities said Target reported that a man exited its 1910 Catawba Valley Blvd SE location with seven black Lego sets. One cart appears to show six Lego Star Wars sets, while another is filled with an unknown number of toys. That cart shows one underneath the carriage.

Several people took to social media to weigh in on the thefts. Some suggested that the thief would go straight to Facebook Marketplace to deal out the stolen goods.

One commenter said, “that Bowser alone is $269.99, those are all $150-500 sets.”