HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Heavy rain from Tuesday’s storms caused a major sewage overflow spill in Catawba County, city officials announced Wednesday.

Three wastewater spills in Charlotte: Officials

The discharge was reported Tuesday along Cloninger Road after officials said 3.5 inches of rainfall had come down.

Officials say water remains safe and that no environmental impact was observed.

The untreated wastewater was discharged into Falling Creek.

This is the latest spill reported from Tuesday’s storms. Three have already been reported in Mecklenburg County, one in Bessemer City, and one in Mooresville.