This building at 1420 First Ave. SW in Hickory was on fire Friday, Sept. 15. 9Hickory Fire Dept.)

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Catawba County firefighters battled a single-alarm structure fire Friday morning in Hickory.

According to Hickory Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 6:16 a.m. call in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue Southwest near U.S. 321. Upon arrival, they reported large amounts of smoke and fire coming a brick commercial structure at 1420 1st Ave.

(Hickory Fire Department)

Firefighters quickly searched the building and then began efforts to extinguish the fire. With concerns of possible roof collapse and safety issues, firefighters decided to extinguish the fire while outside of the structure.

Hickory FD responded with two engines, one ladder, rescue truck and two command units. They received aid from Catawba County EMS, Hickory Police, Hickory Public Utilities and the Office of the State Fire Marshal Investigation team.

The fire is still under investigation.