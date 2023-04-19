HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four suspects have been charged in Tuesday’s reported shooting of a 17-year-old at a Hickory apartment complex, and one is wanted by police.

The Hickory Police Department said officers responded to a shots-fired call near Camden Meadow Apartments on First Street SW. While officers were en route, a 911 call was received from a second caller who stated that a male had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a 17-year-old male inside an apartment with a single gunshot wound. Catawba County EMS responded and treated him prior to him being airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police said two groups of males were shooting at each other, including the 17-year-old that was hospitalized. A second 17-year-old male has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and breaking and entering.

The second, charged 17-year-old was on probation for a weapons charge in connection to a shooting that occurred in Mecklenburg County at the time of this incident. A third 17-year-old male also has been charged with breaking and entering.

Kaleef Hassan Carpenter, 25, has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by felon and was currently on probation for two previous convictions of the same charge that occurred in 2022.

Hickory Police are searching for 20-year-old Jonathon Jahiem White for a charge of discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact C. Laffon directly at 828-261-2636 or claffon@hickorync.gov.