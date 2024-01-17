HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Hickory business owner pled guilty on Wednesday to tax and credit card fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, James Christopher Robinson, 51, was the owner of multiple cabinet manufacturing and retail businesses in the Hickory area. Collectively, the businesses are known as Cabinet Companies.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Robinson admitted that between March 2020 and April 2023, he accessed the credit cards of Cabinet Companies’ customers and made 294 fraudulent charges totaling around $1 million.

Officials say Robinson also made at least four counterfeit checks totaling more than $93,000, using information from actual checks written to his Cabinet Companies by customers.

Documents also show that for tax years 2017-2022, Robinson caused two of his companies to fail to comply with their employment tax obligations by failing to timely account for and pay more than $3.1 million in employment taxes.

Robinson used the stolen funds to make cash withdrawals from his business accounts and make hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash deposits at casinos, according to court documents.

Robinson pleaded guilty to access device fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, and failure to truthfully account for and pay over trust fund taxes, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Robinson has been released on bond and a sentencing date has not yet been set.