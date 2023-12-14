HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fentanyl dealer in Catawba County received a hefty sentence Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Hickory resident Antonio Hewitt, 33, will serve eight years in prison after pleading guilty in March to drug distribution charges.

An investigation was launched in April of last year regarding Hewitt selling fentanyl in Catawba County. Agents were then able to successfully purchase drugs from Hewitt and a warrant was executed at his residence. Four guns including one with a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia were seized and Hewitt was arrested.

The ATF and Hickory Police were among the departments involved in the investigation.