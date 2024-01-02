HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Fire Captain, Nick Reese, is retiring after 25 years of service, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Reese began his firefighting career on June 28, 1999. He was promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator in Jan. 2005, and his current position as captain in Nov. 2011.

Throughout his career, Reese completed the Operations level hazardous materials course and training as an NC state-certified firefighter level II. He recently received the Advance Firefighter certificate.

In Nov. 2000, Reese obtained his certification as an EMT and during his career, he has been the recipient of three Life Save Citations.

Four years later he was certified as a Level II Fire Service Instructor through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission. 10 years after that, in 2014, he became certified as a Fire and Life Safety Educator.

To go along with his accomplishments, Reese is certified by the NC Fire and Rescue Commission as a Fire Officer in Levels 1-3. Additionally, he has completed training and is certified as an NC Technical Rescuer in the areas of:

Vehicle machinery rescue

Ropes

Confined space

Water Rescue

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Reese has a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing from Ohio State University.

Officials say he plans to start a new career with Atrium Health.