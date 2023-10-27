BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Hickory man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor following an investigation, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Hickory resident James Haskins, 42, on Airport Rhodhiss Road on October 5th after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Internet Crimes against Children.

Haskins was arrested without incident and faces charges that include ten counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Haskins is being held without bond and appeared in court on Thursday.