CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 33-year-old Hickory man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted by a federal jury on child pornography charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday.

Hickory resident Vincent Deritis, 33, will serve 50 years in prison after being convicted last year on child sexual exploitation charges.

From 2018-2019, Deritis created child pornography of an unknowing minor on three separate occasions, court records showed. In addition, thousands of photos of child pornography were found to be downloaded on his electronic devices, which had been seized by law enforcement.

“This sentence sends the message that those who seek to exploit our most vulnerable population, will face accountability for their predatory ways,” said HSI Special Agent in Charge Martinez. “We will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement and community partners to protect the children in our communities.”