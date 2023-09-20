HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly accident involving a police cruiser is due in court Wednesday.

24-year-old Chanceler Timothy Johnson is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death.

The accident happened on September 8 in Hickory on 13th Street.

Police were chasing Johnson when they hit another car, killing a 12-year-old boy and his mother. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the police cruiser was going 95 mph and the other vehicle was going 10 mph at the time of the incident.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. The NC State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.