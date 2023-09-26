HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Griffin announced the appointment of the new Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning.

Shelly Black, the Director of Elementary Education for Catawba County Schools for the last 10 years, was announced as the one filling the position at the board of education meeting Monday night.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve students, teachers, and administrators in Hickory Public Schools,” Black said. “I look forward to building relationships and supporting the dedicated educators who serve our students. I desire to fuel the passion for teaching and learning in the classroom while positively impacting students each day.”

Black earned her Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the UNC Greensboro and her Master’s in school administration from Appalachaian State University.

She has more than 26 years of experience in education in North Carolina, and was awarded the Catawba County Schools Principal of the Year in 2010-’11.