HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Queen City News is a proud sponsor of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which had its final event of the fall Saturday in Hickory. About 300 people came out for the event at LP Frans Stadium.

Our very own Ann Wyatt Little was the emcee for the opening ceremony. Ann Wyatt’s own grandmother passed away from younger-onset Alzheimer’s. Over $36,000 has been raised so far from these events in the fight to end the disease.