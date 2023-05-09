HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Department of Transportation officials say an early-morning wreck along U.S. 70 will have lanes closed until noon.
Officials say the Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard closure is due to power poles/signals being down from a vehicle accident. A detour is set up with westbound drivers asked to take a right onto 17th Street Drive SE and then turning left onto 13th Avenue Drive SE to get around the wreck.
For eastbound drivers, drivers should take a right onto Eight Street Drive SE (Robinson Road) with a left onto 16th Street SE (Catawba Valley Blvd).
This is a developing story; check back for updates.