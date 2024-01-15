HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is dead after his pickup crossed a centerline and struck another vehicle head-on over the weekend in Hickory, Hickory Police announced on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11:26 a.m. Saturday on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. Hickory resident David Flowers, 55, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation stated that Flowers’ pickup crossed a center line striking another vehicle head-on.

The occupants of the other vehicle were hospitalized with minor injuries, according to the police report.

There are no charges at this time, Hickory PD said.