HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was stabbed to death following an altercation in Hickory Monday night, Hickory Police announced.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Monday at a parking lot of LR Plaza. 37-year-old Cory Hartness was found at a nearby medical center and was transported to another medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Hartness got into an altercation and was stabbed multiple times by 29-year-old Allen Little.

Little was located, arrested, and faces multiple charges including murder.