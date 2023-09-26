CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcyclist in a high-speed chase that resulted in an officer vehicle striking a van and killing two of its occupants will appear in court on Tuesday.

Hickory police officer going 95 mph during fatal crash

Chancelor Johnson, 24, is charged with two counts of felony elude arrest in a motor vehicle causing death in the wreck that occurred September 8th on 13th Street in Hickory.

Hickory Police said the officer was chasing Johnson when the officer hit another car, killing a 12-year-old boy and his mother. The officer’s car was doing 95 MPH and the victim’s van was doing 10 MPH at the time of impact, according to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave. The NC State Highway Patrol Collision Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation.

Johnson ultimately ended up turning himself in.

Hickory resident Cynthia Lail, 38, died on scene and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail, succumbed to injuries on September 10th.

