HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and several others were injured in a crash in Hickory Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they were called in to assist the Hickory Police Department to investigate the deadly crash involving two vehicles.

The incident happened around 9:55 p.m. on Springs Road at McDonald Parkway.

Troopers said the investigation into the collision is still ongoing.

No further details were immediately released.