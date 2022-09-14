HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fire that began inside a vehicle eventually spread to a home it was parked next to, Hickory Fire officials said Wednesday.

Three engines responded to calls regarding the fire around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on 20th Street.

Heavy smoke and fire could be seen coming from the house and two vehicles that were parked next to the home, fire officials said.

Three engines from the Hickory Fire Department, including a ladder and a rescue truck, worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said.

Fire crews also worked to make sure all of the occupants were outside the home. While fighting the fire, crews determined the structure of the roof was unstable, and for safety purposes, began extinguishing the fire from the outside, authorities said.

An initial investigation determined the fire started in one of the vehicles and spread to the house.