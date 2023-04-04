HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The suspect in a shooting Monday has turned himself into authorities, the Hickory Police Department said.

Toland Huff Jr., 18, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and discharging a firearm in the city limits. He turned himself into the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Thursday afternoon and was placed under a $200,00 secured bond.

Just before 10:30 p.m. April 3, an officer on patrol reported hearing several gunshots in the 900 block of South Center Street, police said. They found a victim, 18-year-old Niquezion Shuford, who was hiding in the Dana Mini Mart.

Witnesses say a light-colored SUV pulled up beside Shuford as he walking when the passenger of the car hopped out with a rifle and began to shoot at Shuford.

Shuford was not injured, officers say. Bystanders identified the shooter as Huff. He was out on bond for a shooting at the Sunny Valley Apartments on March 14th.