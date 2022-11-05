HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A young man was killed and his father was injured when their vehicle was shot into in Hickory overnight, Hickory Police said Saturday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 3 a.m. Saturday near 900 Highland Ave. 20-year-old Khalil Rhynhart was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Khalil’s father, 42-year-old Eric Rhynhart, was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to an area medical center in stable condition, officers said.

An initial investigation revealed both men were in the same vehicle and were driving on Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. when a suspect fired rounds into their vehicle, police said. Officers said they arrived and found a car that had veered off the road, and both men were in the vehicle.

This has not been labeled a road rage incident and it’s not clear if both men were being targeted. There is no mention of an arrest at this time and this remains an active homicide investigation.