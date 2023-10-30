HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Hickory Police say two men died in a single-car crash Sunday morning.

Authorities say the men were in a Dodge Challenger around 2:20 a.m. Sunday when it ran off 14th Street SW, hit a tree and caught fire.

Emergency personnel pronounced 27-year-old driver James Sigmon dead at the scene. They took passenger Jared Turpin, 26, to Catawba Valley Medical Center and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The Hickory Fire Department responded to the crash and extinguished the fire.

Hickory Police is investigating to determine the cause of the crash. Excessive speed was a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.