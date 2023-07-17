HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman was shot in the neck in Hickory over the weekend, Hickory Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. Sunday at an apartment on 1st Street. A woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and was transported to an area medical center to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation revealed a man with a handgun was standing behind where the woman and several others were standing and fired multiple shots, striking the victim. He then fled the area.