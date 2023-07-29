NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested with secret peeping after being caught looking into someone’s home, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, July 27, deputies responded to a report of someone later identified as William Timothy Amburn Jr., 46, peeping into the window of a house on 28th Street in Hickory the night before.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Deputies learned Amburn Jr. was being recorded by cameras at the residence. It shows him engaging in an act of indecent exposure, officials said. The residents say they didn’t know he was at the house at the time this occurred.

On Thursday, law enforcement conducted a search and found Amburn Jr. in a wooded area.

Amburn Jr. also received a $1,500 secured bound. His first appearance in Catawba County District Court scheduled for Monday, July 31.