HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was killed in Hickory Monday night; his roommate called the police saying he shot him, according to the Hickory Police Department.

The victim and suspect’s names are not being released until the victim’s next of kin is notified.

Police say the incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on the 900 block of 5th Street Southeast near Kiwanis Park; they responded to the scene after a 911 call from the victim’s roommate.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The caller was on-scene when officers arrived and is in custody.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.