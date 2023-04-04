HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man died from his injuries Tuesday after being shot in Hickory Saturday morning, according to the police department.

Prosper Nyatorwonu, 46, was identified as the person killed.

The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. on the 200 block of 14th Avenue Drive Southwest near 2nd Street Southwest.

Police say they responded to a woman that advised an ‘unknown subject’ fired multiple rounds at her husband after they got home. Upon arrival, authorities found Nyatorwonu with gunshot injuries; his wife was lying on the ground near the back of the home with a minor wound to her knee.

Paramedics rushed Nyatorwonu to Frye Regional Medical Center before being taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died Tuesday.

Witnesses were not able to provide any information about the shooter and anyone with information is urged to call the police department at (828) 328-5551.