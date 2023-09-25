NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has been arrested after he was found with eight grams of fentanyl among other drugs, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:00 Sunday night, deputies searched a residence in the 1500 block of Sipe Road.

Inside, deputies found eight grams of fentanyl, .5 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and $700, officials said.

Marcus Chambers, 39, was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule II narcotics

Maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing selling or delivering controlled substances

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Chambers is currently being held under an $85,000 secured bond.