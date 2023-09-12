SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle Catawba County crash Tuesday, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Robert Allen Heath III, 19, of Tavares, Florida, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2023, along NC 150 near Beaver Boulevard.

Troopers say Heath was driving a Honda Civic westbound on the road, drove off the right side, then back onto the street, crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, overturned his vehicle, and it came to rest on the car’s roof.

Officials advised Heath was not restrained by a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Initial investigation revealed speed and alcohol were not contributing to the collision, and NC 150 was partially closed for about an hour.