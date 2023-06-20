SHERRILLS FORD (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies say they were called to reports of a shooting at a home on Tallent Street Tuesday evening.

Around 6 p.m. on June 20, deputies found a man shot, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was taken to a local hospital and remains in serious condition.

According to authorities, 36-year-old convicted felon Micheal Ricker was identified as a suspect. Ricker was later arrested at his home on Ginger Lane in Lincoln County by Catawba and Lincoln County deputies.

Officials say Ricker is charged with attempted murder, shooting Into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A domestic incident appears to be the motive of the shooting, deputies claim.