CONOVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A motorcycle driver was killed in a two-vehicle Conover collision Thursday morning, according to NCHP.

Gregory Propst, 21, was the person killed in the crash.

Eddie Huffman, 58, is charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle.

The incident happened around 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road near Springs Road.

Troopers say Huffman was leaving a private driveway in a pickup truck, attempted to turn left but failed to yield the right of way, and collided with Propst’s motorcycle traveling north on Rifle Range Road.

Propst was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Troopers said that the road was closed for about two hours during the on-scene investigation.