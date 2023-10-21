CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life after a crash Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP).

Troopers say they were called to a wreck on U.S. Highway-321 near mile marker 37 and N.C. Highway-10 around 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 21. This is a little over 2 miles northeast of Blackburn.

According to authorities, a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was driving south on US-321, drove off the left side of the road and hit a cable barrier in the median.

Officials say the driver of the Harley Davidson died while at the scene. While investigators were at the crash site, US-321 was closed for 2 hours.

Troopers say they are still investigating the incident, but do not think speed or alcohol were to blam in the crash.