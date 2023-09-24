CONOVER (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcyclist has died after traveling off the road in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 10:50 Saturday night, officials responded to a fatal collision on 1st Street West near Deborah Herman Road.

A 2015 Harley Davidson was driving east when they drove off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole and a tree, officials said.

The driver of the motorcycle- 25-year-old Dustin Tyler Hagler of Charlotte- was ejected from the motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Hagler died of his injuries at the scene.

1st Street West was closed for approximately one hour during the investigation.

Officials indicate excessive speed as a factor in the collision.